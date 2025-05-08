USF Softball eyes AAC tournament title

TAMPA, Fla. — Friday, the USF softball program opens play at the 2025 AAC tournament, which will be played on their home field. The second-seeded Bulls won't play until Friday at 3:30, and their plan is to repeat exactly what's led them to a 41-14-1 record this season.

"I’ve stayed out of the way this year. I’m telling you right now," head coach Ken Eriksen joked during Tuesday's batting practice. "It’s been really a pleasure with these guys. They came in here, they know how to play the game. I have the best seat in the house watching them play. It’s fun. It’s really fun."

Regardless of what happens this week, Eriksen's team is likely headed back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2022. He says a lot of things go into playing consistent softball over the course of an entire season.

"We’ve got some good bounces, had some good luck. Your luck is created, right? Luck is the residue of design," he explained. "These guys try to practice flawlessly and play flawlessly. So far, we’ve been very, very fortunate to have that type of year."

One of the Bulls strengths this season has been the ability to rely on the long ball. USF tied a program-record with 49 home runs during the regular season. Josie Foreman is one of three players to share the team lead with ten.

"I know when I’m not doing my best, it’s because I’m not staying present, in the moment. Preaching the fact of taking it one pitch at a time," the grad student catcher explained. "What can I do this pitch? What pitch am I looking for? That sort of thing. Sticking to our plan. That’s when we’re most successful."

Defensively, they don't get much better than Jefferson High School alum Kathy Garcia-Soto. The Bulls infielder is the two-time reigning conference defensive player of the year, but she's quick to deflect any spotlight that shines her way.

"Being able to play as a team. Be able to learn as a team. Knowing what we need to fix, what we need to keep the same. Stuff like that," the junior said when describing the team's formula for success. "Being able to bond with each other, just being able to understand each other as teammates and players. And I feel like that’s what’s brought us this far."

It's final exam week at USF, and the Bulls earned a couple of days off before their first game action. Foreman added that the Bulls aren't skipping over any steps as they try to chase down the championship trophy in front of their home crowd.

"Especially for people who haven't been in this environment before- they walk out to the field. They’re like, “Oh my gosh, it looks so cool!” Embracing those feelings but remembering once that game starts, like, it’s on."

USF will play the winner of East Carolina and Charlotte in the AAC tournament semifinals Friday at 3:30.