USF seniors prepare for Raymond James Stadium swan song

TAMPA, Fla — The definition of "senior" has changed slightly in the post-COVID, transfer portal era of college athletics. 23 USF football players will be recognized before Saturday's game against Tulsa, as most of them run onto the Raymond James Stadium field for the last time.

Receiver Sean Atkins, a graduate student, has exhausted his eligibility. So it's definitely the last ride for the former walk-on.

"I feel like it’s really hard to grasp what that moment’s going to feel like until I’m out on the field," he said after Thursday's practice. "Just being there with my parents, it’s going to be super-special. I’m sure I’ll feel all the emotions with it being the last time at Ray Jay."

Atkins earned a scholarship and went on to break multiple program records, including the mark for most career receptions—176, and counting.

"Just having that underdog mentality, and then going out and proving to everybody that I belong here. Just doing my job, honestly," he added. "Doing what I can to help this team win. That’s all I really want."

Linebacker Jhalyn Shuler is also playing his final game at Ray Jay. He injured his right leg in the season opener after he intercepted a pass against Bethune-Cookman. He missed the first half of the season, but he found a way to contribute without stepping onto the field.

"I figured out a lot of stuff about myself, like different ways to lead- that’s not on the field," he explained. "For the most part, that’s all it was. Making sure that they’re stepping up to be the lead gladiators at that point."

Shuler stepped up in a big way last week against Charlotte. He recorded a sack and a forced fumble on the same play in the third quarter of the Bulls 59-24 win. The fumble was scooped up and returned for a touchdown by Shuler's friend and fellow linebacker Mac Harris.

"I told [Harris] that’s one of my favorite plays that I’ve ever been a part of," Shuler laughed. "Just the fact that he was able to go pick it up and go score...it’s probably one of my favorite plays. It’s a really cool picture, too, of us hugging in the air."

Harris, a graduate student with another year of eligibility remaining, said there's nothing like sharing the field with someone who also excels at making big plays.

"Having a person that loves and respects the game as much as you do is just a really comfortable feeling," Harris said after practice. "We feel as though if we’re out there together, there’s nothing we can’t surpass."

The Bulls (5-5) lost starting quarterback Byrum Brown to a leg injury September 28 against Tulane. Head coach Alex Golesh hasn't named a starting quarterback, but if Brown can't play, Bryce Archie would likely make his sixth consecutive start. A win would make the Bulls bowl-eligible for the second straight season, but Golesh doesn't like discussing the postseason during the regular season.

"We've not once talked - and you can ask [the players]- about a bowl game," Golesh said bluntly. "Literally, just try to be the best version of us, week-to-week."

USF's second-year head coach said he understands the importance of the entire bowl experience, but his hope is that the program keeps moving toward a position where they compete for championships.

"There’s no win total that’s the goal. For us, the goal is truly to be the best version of us, today."

USF and Tulsa kick off at Raymond James Stadium tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.