USF QB Byrum Brown tries hand at coaching

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla — USF quarterback Byrum Brown burst onto the college football scene in 2023, leading a record-breaking Bulls offense that led the program to its first bowl win since 2017.

This week, Brown tried his hand at coaching when he hosted a free youth football camp in Wesley Chapel.

"It’s a blessing. Just being able to give back to the community, the community that’s embraced me," Brown smiled. "Coming here to USF and putting on for the Bulls is just truly a blessing and give back to the community that’s embraced me."

Byrum's father, Drew, had a smile on his face for the entire camp. He joked that he had a little bit of deja vu.

"I look at all these kids, and I think 'That was me bringing him out here.' And that’s remarkable," he said. "Anything’s possible, but you gotta work for it. It was his dream. He wanted to do it. So that’s why we’re here."

"Just being able to give back and pay it forward. Someone did it for me, and now I’m paying it forward," Byrum added. "Hopefully, some of these kids today will go on to play in college and pay it forward just like I did. Just keep the cycle going."

Brown wasn't always in a position to be the one hosting his own skills camp. At one point during his 2022 freshman season, Brown was fourth on the USF depth chart. He says the formula for making it to QB1 is pretty straightforward.

"A lot of hard work, a lot of grinding, and a lot of trusting in God and trusting his plan for me," he explained. "Everything’s not always going to go how you plan it. So, trusting the process and trusting in my training. That’s it."

Brown's family is from North Carolina, and his parents try to come to every game they can, especially home games. Drew's thrilled to see his son be the leader of a program that's on the rise.

"The fan support has been unreal. Us being from North Carolina, they’ve embraced us as Tamp-ians. So we’ve enjoyed coming down and cheering for the Bulls."

USF kicks off the 2024 season with a home game against Bethune-Cookman on August 31. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

