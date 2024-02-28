USF men's track and field makes history

TAMPA — 6.65 seconds is an eternity in track and field, but USF sprinter Jaleel Croal doesn’t mind taking his time, especially if it results in a 60-meter American Athletic Conference championship. Croal helped power the Bulls to their first-ever men’s indoor track and field title.

"It doesn’t go that fast in the race because everything… is slow motion, kinda,” Croal said after winning the AAC title. "But watching it afterward is like 'Whoa, it went so fast.’"

"For him to be able to keep his composure in that small amount of time- there are a lot of things that can go wrong in that race- was a testament to the work he’s put in prior to that,” added head coach Erik Jenkins.

Croal, a sophomore, admits that he gets nervous before big races. But he says it’s nothing a little self-pep talk can’t cure.

“I put confidence within myself. I don’t ever want to doubt myself. Because I think if I doubt myself, it’s not gonna go good,” he explained. "I kinda tell myself, “Yo, you’re fast. You’re good. Just go out there and run.”

Jaleel didn’t have much time to celebrate his 60-meter win. He only had 25 minutes to get ready for the 200-meter final. The quick turnaround didn’t have any adverse effects. Croal dropped a personal-best 20.96, won the event, and broke the national indoor record for his native British Virgin Islands.

"It was just like, so surreal,” Croal recalled. "Hasn’t kicked in yet. It’s getting there, now.” His two golds earned Jaleel Most Valuable Performer of the meet honors.

Croal’s teammate, Markel Jones, took first place in the 60-meter hurdles and as a member of the 4x400 relay team. His performance helped earn him Conference Freshman of the Year Honors.

“You just go out there and do what you train for. You bust your behind out here at practice when nobody sees it,” Jones said. "So now you get to go in front of everybody and show off what you’ve been doing. What you’ve been working hard for.

Jenkins and his staff earned Coaching Staff of the Year honors from the AAC. That’s in large part due to all of the USF athletes buying into the staff’s philosophy.

"It’s just another step in the evolution of our program and the evolution of those young people as student-athletes,” Jenkins added. "So we’re extremely thankful for the opportunity for them to be able to compete in the national championship. And I think they’re going to take full advantage of it."

