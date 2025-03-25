USF men's basketball hires Bryan Hodgson as new head coach

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced they hired Bryan Hodgson as their new men's basketball head coach.

Hodgson is USF's 12th men's basketball coach and has coached collegiate basketball for 18 years. He previously held the head coaching role at Arkansas State for two years before heading to Tampa. While at Arkansas State, he led the team to two of the most successful seasons in school history, with back-to-back 20-win seasons.

Before becoming head coach at Arkansas State, Hodgson coached under Nate Oats at Alabama from 2019 to 2023. While Hodgson was part of the coaching staff, Alabama made it to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including two Sweet 16 appearances.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be the head coach at the University of South Florida," Hodgson said. "From my first conversations with Michael Kelly and the USF leadership, it was clear that this place is strongly committed to building a winning culture. We are Tampa Bay's Home for Hoops, and I can't wait to work with our student-athletes, staff, and the passionate Bulls fan base, including the SoFlo Rodeo! We will play with energy, toughness, and a relentless drive to compete at the highest level. I can't wait to get started!"

USF announced their search for a new men's basketball coach at the end of the season, confirming interim coach Ben Fletcher had filled his role. Fletcher had taken on the role after the untimely death of former head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.