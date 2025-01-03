USF hoops hosts Dog Adoption Awareness Game

TAMPA, Fla. — Saying that the members of the USF women's basketball program are "dog people" would be a massive understatement. The Bulls will host their annual Dog Adoption Awareness Game when they host Temple on Saturday night.

Earlier this week, Bulls players visited a local shelter and got to walk some dogs who are looking for permanent homes.

"There are so many dogs that don’t have a home. We went to the shelter the other day. It was so heartbreaking," said USF guard and dog owner Romi Levy. "You kinda want to save them all, but you can’t. It’s inspiring. I keep walking around saying I want to have such a big house so I can have so many dogs. They’re just like your best friend."

USF head coach Jose Fernandez and his wife, Tonya, have eight rescue dogs at home. But Tonya admits it wasn't her idea to even welcome their first.

"One of our daughters, she volunteered over the summer a long time ago and wanted to adopt," she explained. "I said no. [Jose] said yes. But that sparked our passion."

It's a passion that Coach Fernandez wants to share with Bulls fans everywhere.

"I think it just brings awareness to also spade and neutering your animals," he said after Thursday's practice. "Not only are we going to have rescue shelters and a lot of vendors. We’ve asked our fans to bring any pet supplies they might have."

"It’s amazing," Tonya added. "I think any chance that a rescue can get in the media, just to have a plug about their adoptable pups… it’s amazing."

The Bulls just want everyone to feel what they feel when they interact with man's—and woman's—best friend.

"You can have whatever day you have—whether it’s good or bad," Coach Fernandez said while holding a puppy after practice. "When you come home… the excitement. I know my guys just wait for me to come in the house."

"I think it’s a great opportunity for everybody," Levy added. "Just to get a dog and get something that can light up your day and light up your life. They’re just such a positive thing."

The Bulls and Owls, both 2-0 in the AAC, will tip off at 7 p.m. tomorrow night at the Yuengling Center.

Here's a list of groups participating in this year's event:

