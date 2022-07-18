USF hires former Arkansas & SMU head coach as senior offensive analyst

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced a late addition to its coaching staff Monday afternoon.

South Florida Bulls head coach Jeff Scott named former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris as the new senior offensive analyst. Scott is entering his third season with USF, and expectations are growing for the program with success in the transfer portal.

Morris and Scott worked together on the offensive staff at Clemson from 2011-2014. The Tigers went 42-11 during that four-year span.

The job marks a return for Morris to the college game. He was head coach at SMU from 2015-2017 and then moved on to Arkansas from 2018-2019. In 2020, he was Auburn's offensive coordinator before serving as a high school head coach in Dallas in 2021.

In his lone season at Auburn, the team finished 77th in the nation in total offense. At Arkansas, with limited talent, the Razorbacks finished 111th in the nation in total offense in 2019 and 118th in the nation in 2018.

USF opens the season with home games against BYU and Howard at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls then head to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 17th for a matchup with the Florida Gators.