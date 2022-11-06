USF has fired Jeff Scott as its head football coach.

TAMPA, Fla. — With three games left in the 2022 season, the South Florida Bulls have fired coach Jeff Scott.

Michael Kelly, vice president of athletics, made the announcement Sunday that Coach Scott was terminated effective immediately.

"When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program," Kelly said.

Daniel Da Prato, the special teams coordinator, will act as the temporary head coach for the rest of the 2022 season.

USF has fired head coach Jeff Scott. — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) November 6, 2022

Da Prato, who has previously had stints at Arkansas, Colorado, and Montana State, among other stops.

USF also announced the dismissal of defensive coordinator and safeties coach Bob Shoop and the appointment of co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ernie Sims as the new defensive coordinator for the Bulls.

The lone victory for USF this season came in Week 2 against FCS Howard.

Scott was hired at USF in December 2019, making him, at the age of 38, the AAC's, and one of the country's youngest head coaches.

His record was at 4-25 following Saturday's 54-28 blowout loss to Temple for USF (1-8, 0-5).

The Bulls will now start the search for a replacement as the team looks to climb out of a very deep hole after many years of being an also-ran in college football.

"While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our Indoor Performance Facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards. He is a tremendous person and class individual and we wish him, Sara, Savannah and Hunter all the best in the future."In the days ahead, I will share information about our search for a new head coach. Our focus right now is on the talented young men in our football program." Kelly said.