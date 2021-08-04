USF Football upgrades locker room, culture

TAMPA, Fla. — Last year wasn't an ideal scenario for then-USF rookie head football coach Jeff Scott. He said he felt more like a manager than a coach.

Getting a fresh start in 2021 is helping Scott regain that coaching feeling.

"It’s something that’s not fun going through, everything that maybe we went through on the field, off the field," Scott said at the first in-person interview of fall camp. "But it’s something that after you do it, you realize it’s a necessary step to get to where we want to go."

This week, the Bulls unveiled a brand new locker room. It's equipped with everything from neon lights and personalized lockers, to a pool table, mini theater, and multiple video game systems.

"It exceeded all expectations," center Brad Cecil said. "Even the green neon lights on the bottom. I was excited about that. I’m like dang, this looks good!"

"The first thing that popped out was all the bright colors. White walls, everything looked all clean and new and nice," added linebacker Dwayne Boyles. "Having our face up there, and all the fancy compartments. It was like we’re in a luxury hotel."

It might feel like the Bulls are in a luxury hotel, but Scott says it'll be like staying in a hotel on a season-long business trip.

"Once you get the culture going in the right direction, then all of a sudden, you’re not the only one speaking up and trying to coach and correct," he said. "I’m very confident in the way that we’re set up, and how the new facilities are going to help us with momentum moving forward."

Scott says about 80% of his players are vaccinated, and he's confident they'll keep trending in the right direction.

The Bulls have 25 practices before they open the regular season on Sept. 2 at North Carolina State.