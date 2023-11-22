USF football team prepares for senior night

TAMPA, Fla. — The USF football team is one win away from earning a spot in a bowl game for the first time since 2018. It's fair to say the Bulls are well ahead of schedule under first-year head coach Alex Golesh, who took over a program that won four games total in the previous three seasons.

"It sucks being home during the holiday if you coach football. It sucks being home for the holidays if you play football," Golesh joked at his weekly press conference. He wants his team to be driven by process rather than results, and that will give them the opportunity to play in the postseason.

"For that group of seniors, I want them to feel that feeling that I’ve had of what it feels like to flip," he added. "This really is us versus us in terms of can our process be so elite that you have every chance in the world to go win that game? Because it ain’t gonna be easy."

Defensive back Daquan Evans is one of 15 seniors who'll play their last regular season home game when USF hosts Charlotte on Saturday night. Evans said he isn't a very emotional guy—unless you're talking about Senior Night.

"I’ve been real emotional about it. Just thinking about how far I’ve come," Evans said after Tuesday's practice. "All the adversity I’ve been through here. Just to end up having one of my best years here, this last year. So it’s been building up on me."

Evans had opportunities to transfer during his USF career, but he wanted to earn a degree and solidify the state of the program for future Bulls players.

"It’s setting a foundation. I want to be part of setting a foundation here for the guys further on."

Offensive lineman Donovan Jennings is a sixth-year graduate student. The Gaither High School grad also had multiple chances to transfer, but he wanted to see his career come full circle.

"I wanted to start and finish at one place. I didn’t want to go venture here, venture there. I really felt like USF was my home," Jennings said. "This is a new USF, and I’m just so happy to be able to see it form and come together."

Jennings played in the Gasparilla Bowl as a freshman in 2018, and he's seen a little bit of everything during his time with the Bulls. Now, he just wants to wrap things up the right way.

"It was just all about playing with my brothers, playing for someone I believe in," Jennings added. "And you know, working on my process, as well as making me become a better player."

The Bulls and 49ers kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

In addition to Senior Night, it's also Fan Appreciation Night. Fans in attendance will have chances to win thousands of dollars worth of prizes during the game, which will be followed by a fireworks display.