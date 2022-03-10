USF football team builds during spring practice

TAMPA — The USF football team is scheduled to move into its new indoor practice facility in August. Third-year head coach Jeff Scott said he's borrowing some architectural tips during spring practice.

"They may just be working on lining up these three beams. That’s all they’re doing that day," Scott said as he referenced the ongoing construction. "The next day, all they’re doing is that the next day. Big-picture wise, show up in August, and we’re going to walk into an immaculate indoor facility. That’s the same analogy for our team. Every day you show up, and you do your job."

Scott has 25 new players on the roster this season, so his job is to make sure puts the right players in the right places before the regular season. The Bulls welcomed 14 transfers this offseason. And with players jumping from school to school in record numbers, Scott joked that he wasn't going release his first depth chart until ten minutes before the season opener against BYU.

"Maybe their high school coach, or their 7-on-7 coach, or their little league coach says 'How is he third team?! I haven’t talked to him in a year! How is he third team boundry receiver? I need to call his dad. My buddy’s coaching over here. He said they’re looking for a wide out if you wanna go!'" Scott said. "You open yourself up to so many other people to critique your situation. As long as we know in-house what’s going on, I think that’s good."

Center Brad Cecil could've taken a shot at the NFL, but he chose to come back to USF. The fifth-year senior didn't hesitate to say why he chose to return.

"I love this team. I love everybody on it. I love the coaches," Cecil, a team captain, said. "Training staff, equipment staff. Video staff, our media team. I love everybody in this building, and I truly mean that."

Cecil's been through a lot since his freshman year of 2018. Now he says he just wants to address some unfinished business.

"I’ve been on a mission since then to get back, win a bowl game, and bring a conference championship to USF."

The spring football game is set for Saturday, April 9th at Raymond James Stadium (6 P.M.).