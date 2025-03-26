USF football runs full speed into spring practice

TAMPA — The countdown to the 2025-2026 college football season begins this week, as USF kicked off spring practice at the team facility.

“I just told the guys it was awesome to get out and coach football,” head coach Alex Golesh said immediately after the Bulls' first practice. “There’s so much offseason hoopla in recruiting, and meetings, and all sorts of stuff. But to get out and be able to actually coach football was the highlight of the last two and a half months.”

Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown might be the happiest player on the field. Brown broke a bone in his left leg in week five against Tulane, and that ended his season — except for a couple of snaps in USF’s bowl game. Now, he said he’s 100%, and he wants to lead this program to the next level.

“Great to be back and practice with the guys. It was a blessing to be back out on the field,” Brown said with his trademark smile. “We don’t want to be average. We want to be elite. Take every day and grow from it, learn from it, and do what we can to become elite.”

Golesh said a starter won’t lose their job due to injury, so Brown was taking the first-team snaps to open the spring. Back-up QB Bryce Archie went 5-3 as a starter (including the Bulls 41-39, five-overtime Hawaii Bowl win over San Jose St.) when Brown went down.

He said it doesn’t matter who’s taking the snaps. His relationship with Brown is strong, and they both root for each other when it comes to finding success on the field.

“You just know he’s got a smile on his face, and he’s going to attack everything he does to the best of his ability,” Archie said when asked about Byrum’s role as a leader. “Obviously, being close with him, we talk about those things. How you’re feeling. Our relationship, you can’t ask for anything better, really.”

Brown said he’s not worried about making up for lost time with regard to coming back from a major injury. He credits his mother, Nicole, for guiding him in his current approach to the season.

“I’m just focused on today. Cleaning up what we’ve gotta clean up. Getting better from there,” he explained. “I’m not really too focused on ahead. Mom said, ‘Focus on the step right in front of you, not the whole staircase.’ That’s what I’m living by.”

Golesh said nine players had post-bowl game surgeries that will keep them out of spring practice. A handful of others might be limited in their participation.

USF’s spring football game is on Saturday, April 26, at Corbett Stadium.