USF football pushes reset button in 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — The role of USF head football coach Alex Golesh has almost been that of a general manager in the NFL. When you calculate the transfer portal along with an incoming freshman class, the Bulls have 49 new players on the 2023 roster. It's a role with as much talent acquisition as coaching.

"It’s been like a giant puzzle of making these guys fit. Both the needs we have and making sure that they fit from a character standpoint," Golesh said during his weekly press conference. "It’s been fascinating. You’re wearing a lot of hats, but the GM hat is an interesting one."

Fifth-year defensive end Jason Vaughn couldn't help but smile when he described what he wants to see during the Bull's first week of training camp.

"I want to see energy. I want to see the look in the dude's eyes. Like they are ready to go. I want to see a little crazy, little bit of crazy. Turn it up a little bit," Vaughn joked. "I like a lot of energy. A lot of guys talking smack. I feel like that’s going to make the team bond closer and get better at the end of the day."

An ankle injury cut Rashad Cheney Jr.'s season short last year. Now, the defensive lineman says he wants to help remake a defense that was ranked last in the American Conference in 2022.

"Guys on defense have made a tremendous turnaround, especially in spring ball," Cheney said. "I can tell guys want to be here every day, and it shows. So going into fall camp, we’re definitely going to take a big step forward."

Quarterback Gerry Bohanon had his season cut short by a shoulder injury he suffered against Tulane. He says one of the biggest keys to rebuilding the program is the "care factor."

"You come in the locker room and see guys caring to be around each other, caring to talk to each other. Caring to play games with each other, go out to eat with each other," Bohanon explained. "Whatever it is, guys just want to be around each other. Just from the football aspect. Guys are excited to go do individual drills together."

Golesh, who served as the University of Tennessee's offensive coordinator last season, says there's only one way to sell current a future players on his vision of USF football.

"Do what you say you're gonna do. Build trust. At the end of the day, that’s all young people want is structure, accountability, and real, authentic relationship that’s not scripted. Just be who you say you are."

The Bulls open the regular season when they travel to Western Kentucky on September 2nd.