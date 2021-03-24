USF Football prepares for spring football finale

TAMPA, Fla. — The USF Football team is finishing up a full slate of 15 spring practices this week. That’s a far cry from last year when the Bulls had one spring practice and no spring game.

Second-year head coach Jeff Scott says being able to have team meetings before and after practice is just as important as the on-field work.

"As a coach, that’s where you instill your culture and discipline and work ethic,” Scott said via video chat. "It’s night and day, getting an opportunity to go through spring practice.”

Last year, the players didn’t have nearly as much group work as they need to get ready for the season. They were so restricted that some upperclassmen didn’t even know the newcomers’ names.

"During the season, I didn’t know half of the new freshmen’s names,” said junior defensive lineman Rashawn Yates. "I never got to meet them. We didn’t have any type of team activities. We’re just going out and playing, pretty much.”

Wide Receiver Latrell Williams says a full preseason is the first step in getting everyone on the same page.

"We just, overall, need to go out and have those 15 practices to actually see how things work with each other, and be able to talk and communicate with one another," Williams said.

The spring game won’t have the same atmosphere as a regular season game, but it’s the first spring game in two years, and the Bulls will take it.

"Just to be back, playing football with the team, being able to run out of the tunnel at Ray J, it’s going to feel good,” Williams said. "We’re extremely blessed for the opportunity.”

Yates says having the feeling of an actual game is the perfect way to cap the spring season.

"I haven’t had a Spring Game since my sophomore year. So I think it’s going to feel great. Especially see fans be able to come to a game. I think it’s going to be great," said Yates.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for noon at Raymond James Stadium.

