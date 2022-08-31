USF Football looks to make a statement in '22

TAMPA, Fla. — USF head football coach Jeff Scott thinks his 2022 team is ready to take the next step in the rebuilding process. After a 3-18 record over the past two seasons, the Bulls think they're back in a position to compete at a high level.

More than a dozen transfer players are expected to see playing time, including transfer quarterback Gerry Bohanon. He came to Tampa from reigning Big 12 champion Baylor, where he won ten games as a starter last season.

Scott doesn't throw labels around like "statement game" or "springboard game," but Saturday's season opener against #25 BYU is a huge chance to see what he has with this year's squad.

"We’re going to have several opportunities this year for those breakthrough moments," the third-year coach said. "For our program to really take that next step, you know, we’ve got to be able to go out and have success versus good teams. The confidence that comes with that really becomes contagious for your guys."

Scott said the offensive and defensive game plans are in place, and there's also another blueprint added to the mix. Rain and lightning delayed several games on last week's college football slate, but Scott and his staff have a script written should any severe weather roll into Tampa during the game.

"At the end of the day, as long as it’s raining on both sides, you know, the best team’s gonna win," he joked. "You’ve gotta be able to mentally and physically be able to work through any of those external factors."

Players prepare for kickoff in their own way. Bulls defensive back Daquan Evans said he pumps himself up by bringing his mood down.

"I listen to like, sad music," he continued. "If you know the rapper Rod Wave? I just listen to him, reminiscing. Like, where I come from. I think about my mama, who passed away. I think about my son. I just think about what I gotta do for this game, and I know the coaches depend on me."

Running back Jaren Mangham racked up 15 rushing touchdowns last season, the second most in a single season in school history. He said he enjoys the pressure that comes along with being a marked man in the backfield.

"I’ll do anything for the team to win," he said. "Whatever that is. [Pass protection], catching the ball out of the backfield, running the ball. Whatever I gotta do to help my team get the best possible chance of winning, that’s what I’m gonna do."

USF kicks off against BYU Saturday at 4 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN U.