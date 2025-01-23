USF cheerleading continues title run

TAMPA, Fla. — The USF cheerleading program is a legit dynasty.

Last weekend, the All Girl and Coed teams won three championships, including a first-ever World Cup, from the 2025 UCA/UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

That brings the Bulls haul to nine championships over the last five seasons.

"Hitting is what it’s really all about," explained USF assistant coach Kelly Budnick. "That means going out there and doing our routine to the capability that we know as coaches and as athletes that they can do. Which is a zero-deduction routine, meaning that we had no mistakes on the floor."

"It’s a grind every single day with the girls," senior Ally Stoyan said when describing the long hours she and her teammates work throughout the year. "It’s mentally, physically, emotionally challenging. All of the above. But we know that we can lean on each other and just get through it all together."

There's plenty of anxiety after a competition when the teams wait to hear who'll take home the first-place trophy. But the athletes say it's worth every moment when you're the last team standing.

"It’s been so much fun because we know that when we do hear our name it’s so rewarding because we’ve worked so hard for the entire season that we go," senior Erica Scarborough said. "So to hear it consistently and consistently get better each year… it’s such a reward."

"We do all get emotional, I know. As we’re sitting there all holding hands because it truly is such a special moment, no matter what placement you get," added Madelyn Hollis. "But regardless, coming off that mat and having that 'hit zero' feeling is what we chase all year. And it’s something that is worth more than any medal you could ever get."

Former high school basketball standout Ramsey Robinson was also a tumbler when he was younger. Multiple knee surgeries slowed his hoops career, but the structure and competition level of cheerleading found him when he came to USF. Robinson admits the two sports are completely different worlds.

"I get two and a half minutes to represent an entire year of work," Robinson said. "Basketball, if you mess up, you get back on defense. You can block a shot. But in cheerleading, there are no get-backs. You’ve gotta be all-in, dialed in for two, two and a half minutes."

"Once they run off the court, I usually go dunk the ball," he continued. "It brings me back, lets me have a little fun. It also gets the crowd pretty hyped. Usually, you don't see that often."

"You try to set yourself up for that for it all to come together at that right time," Coed head coach Ronnie Patrick explained. "But it is stressful because they do get that one opportunity. But once you get that feeling, there’s nothing else that can describe it."

After the two-a-day practices, dozens of game days, and multiple championships, the Bulls say establishing a winning culture is something they'll never forget.

"It truly has helped me grow up so much," Scarborough added. "Being a tiny, little, baby freshman to this wonderful young woman and leader that I’m aiming to keep growing toward."

The Bulls returned to national competition in 2016 following a 13-year hiatus. Their recent resume speaks for itself.

USF Cheerleading UCA Championship Titles (9):

