USF Bulls looking to spring the upset on #8 Miami

TAMPA — Saturday, the USF football team can earn one of the biggest wins in program history when they host the #8 Miami Hurricanes.

Some of the Bulls are making it personal...in a positive way.

Linebacker Jason Vaughn is one of a handful of USF players and assistant coaches who are either from or have played for Miami. Vaughn admits he was a Hurricanes fan as a kid and can't wait to run onto the field tomorrow night.

"This is what you live for," Vaughn said after practice. "This is the stage that you like to be on, that you like to showcase your talent on. Yeah, it’s definitely a great opportunity."

Vaughn, a graduate student, thinks it's fitting that he'll get to face the team he grew up watching.

"If anything, it’s making me more excited to have that be a part of my story, a part of the school’s program’s story, and go out there and get the win," he added.

USF defensive line coach Kevin Patrick is a Miami football legend. A 2015 UM Hall of Fame inductee, Patrick was a first team all-American defensive end in 1993. He helped lead the 'Canes to a pair of national titles, and he was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Patrick, who goes by "K.P.," is in his third stint as a USF assistant, and he says he couldn't be happier to be a Bull.

"It’s about the Bulls, and it’s all about what we do and how we do it," Patrick said after practice. "We’ve been training that way for quite some time. I love these guys. These guys are doing a heck of a job. They’re ready to play. It doesn’t matter who they step on the field with, it’s game time."

Patrick was teammates with current Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and is friends with several of Miami's assistant coaches. But KP said there's no text thread or group chat during game week.

"Nothing needs to be said," Patrick said bluntly. "When that foot hits that leather at the start of that game, it’s gonna be live."

K.P. admitted he's highly emotional about his approach on the field, but he's focused on his players' process and wants them to put on an elite performance against his alma mater.

"We’re trying to win the day and trying to build up to game time. Our guys are going to be ready, and I know their guys are going to be ready," Patrick added. "We don’t have to look for them, and they sure the hell don’t have to look for us. They know where we’re gonna be."

No program has laid claim to the label of "winning the state of Florida" in recent years. USF head coach Alex Golesh was asked whether that's something that's on his mind when approach a match-up with an in-state school.

"No sir," was his response- followed by a big smile.

USF (2-1) and #8 Miami (3-0) kickoff just after 7 P.M. tomorrow night at Raymond James Stadium (also on ESPN).

Miami leads the all-time series 5-1, with the Bulls' lone win coming in 2010. This will be their first match-up since 2013. USF is looking for its fourth-ever win over a top-ten opponent and its first win over a ranked team since 2016 when it beat #22 Navy.