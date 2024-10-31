USF basketball tips off thinking about more than basketball

TAMPA, Fla. — The USF men's basketball team opened the exhibition season with a 94-51 win over Edward Waters at the Yuengling Center. The game won't count as an official win for the Bulls, but getting back on the court for any game at all is a good feeling. USF head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim died during a medical procedure last week.

"To God be the glory." That was a line used frequently by Abdur-Rahim, and it was echoed by interim head coach Ben Fletcher on Wednesday night.

"Happy to be back on the floor after so much in the last few days," Fletcher grinned. "I was just happy and proud that these guys could take the floor and play in a way to honor coach Amir like we would always want."

WFTS The Bulls open the regular season Monday night vs. #21 Florida in Jacksonville.

USF point guard Jayden Reid says the Bulls players want to get back to doing what they do best, because that's the best way for them to respond to tragedy.

"It’s all God’s plan, like coach Amir would tell us. Happy to be back out there on the court," Reid said after scoring 13 points in Wednesday's win. "Every time we step out there we’re doing it for him. We got the (jersey) patch on there. It’s a sad moment, but he left a legacy and we’re carrying it on."

Reid and teammate Brandon Stroud told me the biggest lessons they learned from coach Amir didn't have anything to do with basketball.

"Living a great life and helping others. Go out of your way to help somebody," Reid added. "Make somebody else feel better about their day."

"My man’s at Starbucks giving out free Starbucks. Just making somebody else’s day. It’s not all about you all the time," Stroud said after posting nine points against EWU. "Making someone else happy. Be out of your own way. Just help somebody else."

Fletcher knows this season will be full of emotion, but he knows emotion isn't the only thing that will carry this team to success.

"I want them to embrace discipline. Doing hard things over, and over, and over the right way," Fletcher added. "That’s what we want it to be because that’s what coach Amir would’ve wanted it to be. And we want to make sure we do our part to make sure we keep his name alive."

USF will host a celebration of life for Coach Amir on Saturday at the Yuengling Center at 11 A.M. It's free and open to the public.

The Bulls open the regular season Monday night when they take on #21 Florida in Jacksonville. USF opens the home schedule November 12 when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff.