University of Florida baseball's "Jac" of all trades

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — University of Florida pitcher and first baseman Jac Caglianone is one of the best pro prospects in the country. All major scouting services have him in their top five list with regard to potential Major League Baseball draft picks.

The Tampa native is hitting .418 with 28 home runs after 51 games this season. He's also 5-1 as a starting pitcher.

One of the best players in Florida history knows his days in Gainesville are winding down as he looks ahead to the draft.

"Trying to get me emotional here," the Plant High School grad joked after the Gators series finale against Kentucky. "It’s just one of those things you don’t take for granted. It’s a big part of who I am. It’s a big part of my life. It’s just one of those things that… the sun’s gonna rise tomorrow, but at the end of the day, kind of a chapter closed. But this year’s not over. We’ve got more to look forward to."

The Gators (26-25, 11-16 SEC) have plenty of work to do if they want to return to the NCAA tournament. Despite the team's struggles, Jac says he takes it personally when they lose. But he knows his teammates have his back.

"What we’ve always preached is the more you wrap yourself up in the team and focus on the team’s goals rather than your own individual goals then everything else is going to fall into place," he explained.

Entering Thursday's game at Georgia, Caglianone, a junior, has a program-tying 30-game hitting streak. But you'd never know he's on the brink of individual history just by talking to him.

"Every [at-bat], I just go up there and try to put my team in the best chance or best situation to have success."

Top college baseball prospects are under a microscope for the better part of four months. For Caglianone, it's been for each of his three seasons at Florida. But head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said his best player's always been present and locked in with his teammates.

"The way he’s been able to handle that and continue to play as good as he has and pitch as well as he has and truly be engaged with his teammates is the best quality, is the best compliment I can give him," O'Sullivan explained.

Caglianone grew up a Gators fan. Now, he's a Gators star who will always make time for the many kids who seek his autograph before and after Florida home games.

"I know when I was that age and I was trying to get an autograph it was always nice to have the player be nice and be a personable person," he recalled. "Realize he’s an average person that just plays baseball, you know. That’s what I try to give off."

In addition to pitching and hitting, Caglianone joked that his handwriting skills are pretty sharp, as well.

"It’s honestly pretty good for being a lefty. Aside from getting pencil and stuff on it every once in a while. But other than that, it’s pretty good."

Florida plays three games at Georgia (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) to close the regular season. Then they'll head to the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, May 21-26.