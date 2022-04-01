Watch
United States joins England, Iran, winner of play-in game in World Cup group

Julio Cortez/AP
United States' Christian Pulisic scores on a penalty kick, his second goal of the match, during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match between Panama and the United States, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The U.S. won 5-1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 13:35:48-04

Groups are officially set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The United States is in Group B joined by England, Iran and either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine, depending on the results of a play-in.

USA has a manageable group, probably not the easiest or the hardest. They will certainly be out for redemption after failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

In its last two World Cup appearances, Team USA has advanced to the Round of 16 before being eliminated. The United States did advance to the quarter-finals back in 2002 and the semi-finals way back in 1930.

There is a bit of history in this group, as back in 2010, Team USA tied with England 1-1. They defeated England 1-0 in 1950. In 1998 the United States lost 2-1 to Iran. They have never faced Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine in World Cup play.

Here is a full list of the groups:

GROUP A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands

GROUP B
England
Iran
United States
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

GROUP C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland

GROUP D
France
Peru/United Arab Emirates/Australia
Denmark
Tunisia

GROUP E
Spain
Costa Rica/New Zealand
Germany
Japan

GROUP F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia

GROUP G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon

GROUP H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea

Some teams will have to win a play-in still to make it into the World Cup.

The World Cup runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

