United States joins England, Iran, winner of play-in game in World Cup group

Groups are officially set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The United States is in Group B joined by England, Iran and either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine, depending on the results of a play-in.

USA has a manageable group, probably not the easiest or the hardest. They will certainly be out for redemption after failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

FIFA

In its last two World Cup appearances, Team USA has advanced to the Round of 16 before being eliminated. The United States did advance to the quarter-finals back in 2002 and the semi-finals way back in 1930.

There is a bit of history in this group, as back in 2010, Team USA tied with England 1-1. They defeated England 1-0 in 1950. In 1998 the United States lost 2-1 to Iran. They have never faced Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine in World Cup play.

Here is a full list of the groups:

GROUP A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

GROUP B

England

Iran

United States

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

GROUP C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

GROUP D

France

Peru/United Arab Emirates/Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

GROUP E

Spain

Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany

Japan

GROUP F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

GROUP G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

GROUP H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

Some teams will have to win a play-in still to make it into the World Cup.

The World Cup runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.