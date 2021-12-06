UM fires head football coach Manny Diaz; Cristobal hired

MIAMI, Fla. — In a move that surprised no one Monday, the University of Miami fired head football coach Manny Diaz after a weekend of questions about his future.

The firing, first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, comes with the university hiring Mario Cristobal to be the school's next head football coach, according to the Miami Herald.

Sources: Miami has fired Manny Diaz. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2021

Cristobal is no stranger to South Florida after taking Florida International University to its only football success almost a decade ago.

Diaz was left wondering about his future over the weekend when news of Miami's courting of Cristobal became public knowledge. While he initially kept recruiting, Diaz and his assistants stopped on Sunday and by Monday morning, he was out of a job.

For UM, they finally get the coach many in the fan base have been clamoring to sign. Cristobal was a four-year letterman offensive lineman for the Hurricanes before starting his coaching career. He played under both Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson during his time in Coral Gables as a player.

As a coach, he started out under Butch Davis at UM and worked under Greg Schiano at Rutgers. He took over at FIU in 2006, took them to two bowl games before being dismissed. He then coached under Nick Saban at Alabama before heading to Oregon.

He's compiled a 35-13 record at Oregon including a 2-2 record in bowl games.