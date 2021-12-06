Watch
Sports

Actions

UM fires head football coach Manny Diaz; Cristobal hired

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Seward/AP
Miami head coach Manny Diaz encourages his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Miami Duke Football
Posted at 10:59 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 11:53:30-05

MIAMI, Fla. — In a move that surprised no one Monday, the University of Miami fired head football coach Manny Diaz after a weekend of questions about his future.

The firing, first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, comes with the university hiring Mario Cristobal to be the school's next head football coach, according to the Miami Herald.

Cristobal is no stranger to South Florida after taking Florida International University to its only football success almost a decade ago.

Diaz was left wondering about his future over the weekend when news of Miami's courting of Cristobal became public knowledge. While he initially kept recruiting, Diaz and his assistants stopped on Sunday and by Monday morning, he was out of a job.

For UM, they finally get the coach many in the fan base have been clamoring to sign. Cristobal was a four-year letterman offensive lineman for the Hurricanes before starting his coaching career. He played under both Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson during his time in Coral Gables as a player.

As a coach, he started out under Butch Davis at UM and worked under Greg Schiano at Rutgers. He took over at FIU in 2006, took them to two bowl games before being dismissed. He then coached under Nick Saban at Alabama before heading to Oregon.

He's compiled a 35-13 record at Oregon including a 2-2 record in bowl games.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season