Two-sport standout Archie continues to shine for USF

TAMPA, Fla. — Some could get exhausted by just listening to USF two-sport athlete Bryce Archie describe his daily schedule.

"Today, I woke up at 6. Come up [to the football facility] and get some pre-rehab for my arm. Try to get it ready for coming to practice today." That's before a spring football practice at 9 a.m.

After football, it's time to grab something to eat before starting a whole new day.

"I’ll go eat lunch, go to baseball practice. Rest for a little bit—if I have time. Go to meetings, do some schoolwork after meetings, and get to bed as soon as possible."

There's hardly a break in the schedule for Archie, who started the last eight games at quarterback for the USF football team in the wake of Byrum Brown's injury last season. He's also one of the key pitchers on the Bulls baseball squad. Archie's in his second season of pulling double duty.

"I would say this year is more physical. Last year was mental," Archie said when describing the different challenges he's faced over the past two seasons. "Just trying to not put my head in two different spots. Just staying where I am right now. Getting what I have to do done right now and then worry about practice when I get there."

The NCAA mandates off days for dual-sport athletes, which is a big challenge for someone who has spring football practice and a baseball regular season on the same calendar. So there's constant communication between USF head football coach Alex Golesh and head baseball coach Mitch Hannahs.

"[The baseball team is] playing Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Our off day is Sunday. When is his off day—because he’s still practicing with us. What days can he throw? What days can’t he?" Golesh said when laying out the schedules. "I'm not a baseball guy, but I've learned. It's been cool to watch, though, because he brings a cool energy to them. I think as he continues to play better, they've played better, which has been fun to watch."

"Today we walk out here and say 'Man, you have to really appreciate a guy like Bryce today because it was hot in football today, it’s hot today out here today.' What he’s been able to do in balancing has just been special," first-year USF baseball coach Mitch Hannahs said before Tuesday's practice. "A lot of guys are talented. Not a lot of guys can step up there in the toughest of moments and deliver. He’s shown the ability to do that."

Quarterbacks are used to having the ball in their hand in big moments, and USF pitching coach Daniel Schlereth likes the ability to channel his inner QB during big moments on the mound.

"When there’s 2,000 or 3,000 people here, that’s a practice for him," Schlereth added. "He’s used to that spotlight, and he’s not afraid of the moment. He’s pretty talented, as well."

Archie's often asked about making a decision between football and baseball. He always gives the same answer, and he says the decision is easy... both.

"I’ve always known that I wanted to play both," he smiled. "I was always told, 'Do it, until somebody tells you to stop.' And nobody’s told me to stop, so I’m going to keep doing it."

The USF spring football game is set for Saturday, April 26 at Corbett Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The USF baseball team is 17-9 overall, 5-1 in AAC play. It's the Bulls best conference start since 2015. Archie has been a starter and a reliever for USF this season. He's 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

