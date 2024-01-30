Travis Kelce is the football player Americans want most as neighbor, Zillow says

TAMPA, Fla. — A new survey from Zillow found that the football player Americans most want to be next-door neighbors with is Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

According to Zillow, Kelce was the favorite, earning 12 percent of the vote and beating out his teammate Patrick Mahomes who earned 11 percent.

Zillow said Kelce was the overwhelming favorite among 18 to 34-year-old women, with 26% who selected the tight end as their preferred next-door neighbor, compared to 8% of men in that age range.

Travis Kelce has also gained more popularity and exposure recently due to his public relationship with Taylor Swift.

In the same survey, Zillow said Snoop Dogg is the halftime performer Americans would most want to live next door to, earning 12 percent of the vote, with strong support from elder millennials ages 35–44.