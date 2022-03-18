Top sports court rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup ban

The top court in sports has rejected Russia's request to suspend FIFA's ban so they can participate in the FIFA World Cup playoffs.

FIFA suspended Russia last month from international soccer competitions, including the World Cup, after the country invaded Ukraine.

Russia appealed the decision, asking that the Court of Arbitration for Sport suspend the ban pending an entire appeal, which could come within weeks.

But on Friday, CAS rejected Russia's request.

"Accordingly, the challenged decision remains in force, and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions," CAS said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, CAS's ruling means Russia won't play Thursday against Poland in World Cup qualifying.

"The CAS arbitration proceedings continue," the court said in a statement. "A panel of arbitrators is currently being constituted, and the parties are exchanging written submissions. No hearing has been fixed yet."

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee called for athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus to be banned from international competitions.

Several teams, including Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, refused to play Russia because Russia decided to invade Ukraine, ESPN reported.

According to The Athletic, Poland has been granted a bye and will face either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29.