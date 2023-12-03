Watch Now
Top-seeded Michigan returns to Rose Bowl to face Alabama in College Football Playoff semifinal

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 26-0. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Top-seeded Michigan will face Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal to be played as the 110th edition of the Rose Bowl Game.

The college football powerhouses haven't faced each other since the season opener of 2012. The Crimson Tide routed the Wolverines in Arlington, Texas, in that matchup.

Michigan is in the Rose Bowl Game for the 21st time, while Alabama is making its seventh appearance in the New Year's Day classic.

Michigan is the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff after going 13-0.

Alabama earned the final spot in the playoff by knocking off Georgia in the SEC title game.

