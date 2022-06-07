Watch
Tom Brady’s niece, Maya, stars for UCLA with 2 HRs in WCWS

Associated Press
UCLA's Maya Brady (7) celebrates after a home run during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma.
Posted at 9:25 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 21:25:29-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tom’s not the only Brady who comes up clutch.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s niece, Maya Brady, hit two home runs for UCLA in a Women’s College World Series semifinal game against Oklahoma on Monday. The Bruins won 7-3 to force a second game.

UCLA lost the rematch 15-0 to the top-seeded Sooners and was eliminated, but not before the world learned how proud Tom is of Maya. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted his excitement about her effort between games.

“His support is obviously very influential for me,” Maya said. “He is a huge factor in my life, so it’s nice to know that he is supporting me.”

Maya is the daughter of Tom Brady’s sister, Maureen Brady, who was an All-American pitcher at Fresno State. Her father is Brian Timmons.

Maya, a sophomore, said she appreciated the attention her uncle’s tweet brought to her sport.

“For such a person with such — so many accolades, a male athlete, to support women’s sports is just huge for our game,” she said. “It’s really cool that he was drawing attention to the World Series in general.”

