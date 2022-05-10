Tom Brady to join FOX Sports as lead analyst after playing career

TAMPA, Fla. — The G.O.A.T. Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as a lead analyst when his playing career ends.

Brady said on Twitter that he was, "excited but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers."

Earlier this year, Brady announced his retirement then just a few months later said he was returning to the Bucs.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said over the course of the "long-term" agreement, Brady will call the biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt and serve as an ambassador for the network, "particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives."

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season."