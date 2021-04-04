Watch
Tom Brady rookie football card fetches $2.25M at auction

Jeff Bottari/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the football during warmups prior to facing the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Tom Brady
NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Tom Brady is proving he's the GOAT not just on the football field but also in the collectibles market: A rookie football card just sold for $2.25 million.

The card was signed by the GOAT himself. The price fetched through online sports auction house Lelands broke a football card record that was previously held by none other than Brady.

Another rookie card previously sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace last month.

Brady's seven Super Bowl victories earned him the title of GOAT, or Greatest of All Time.

