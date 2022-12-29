Tom Brady eyes another playoff

TAMPA — By their own admission, the Buccaneers haven't had a season that's up to their standards.

Despite their 7-8 record, Tampa Bay can still earn a playoff spot with a win over Carolina on Sunday. It would be the third consecutive postseason for the Bucs- all with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm.

Brady's only missed the playoffs twice in his career as a full-time starter.

"I think the important part is it’s something that’s earned. There’s nothing given," Brady, 45, said after Thursday's practice. "There’s nothing you really take for granted. Every year is something different. It’s a big challenge. It’s a great opportunity, and you don’t take it for granted. You just go out there and you cut it loose and you play your best. That’s what this team has an opportunity to do."

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich played against Brady during his NFL career. He says he can't compare Brady's success to anyone else because there's no one available for comparison.

"I think it speaks a lot for who he his as a player. How he prepares," Leftwich said Thursday. "Why he prepares, why he does all those things. He does all those things for those moments, to have success in those moments."

A big part of Brady's success in those moments with Tampa Bay is the play of center Ryan Jensen.

Jensen suffered a severe knee early in training camp, but he's back at practice this week.

Brady says Jensen's role as a center is much more enjoyable than his role on the sideline.

"He’s kind of a pain in the butt when he’s just in the locker room by himself," Brady joked. "It’s nice to get him out on the field, and he gets a little more of a happier place. I think we’re all a little happier when we’re out there. But it’s great to have him out there. We love having him out there."

Tampa Bay and Carolina (6-9) kick off Sunday at Raymond James Stadium at 1 P.M.

The Panthers can stay alive in the playoff race with a win.

A win by the Bucs will wrap up the division and ensure a home playoff game in the first round.

Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be added to the team's Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony.

Arians, who coached the Bucs from 2019 through 2021, will be the 14th member of the Ring of Honor and the fourth coach to be inducted.