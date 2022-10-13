Tom Brady does homework on offense and pickleball

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers offense is off to a sluggish start in the third year of the "Tom Brady Era."

Tampa Bay averaged more than 30 points per game in each of his first two seasons at quarterback. This season, they're 21st in total offense (337.6 yards/game) and 19th in points scored (20.6 per/game).

Brady said he isn't concerned with the team's performance through the first five games of the season.

"There’s a different team, different group of guys," he said after Thursday's practice. "I don’t think any of us have played to the level that we’re capable of. We’re gonna keep pushing at it. Try and put a little pressure on each other to bring the best out of us."

The 45-year-old future hall of famer made more off-the-field news this week when he became part-owner of a Major League Pickleball expansion team. Brady's known for his intense preparation and attention to detail, and he was asked to scout the guys in his own locker room to see who'd be the best pickleball player.

"Mike [Evans] would be really good… with that length, power," Brady said. "The good players, it’s really a finesse sport. Not a lot of finesse guys in the locker room. We got a bunch of bulldogs in there. So, I’d say Mike. Gronk would be really good, too. But he’s not in there."

The 23-year veteran was then asked to rate his own pickleball prowess.

"I’m alright," Brady said with a smile. "For a 45-year-old with average athleticism… I’m decent."

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich played for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for parts of four seasons.

As the two set to square off this weekend, Leftwich said his former mentor is one of the most genuine coaches in the game.

"You get what you see on TV every day," Leftwich said. "As a locker room, as a player, that’s what you want. You want people like that leading you. He’s a unique man. He’s a unique football coach. It’s no surprise that he’s had that much success."

Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 9-2, but those games were all in the pre-Tom Brady Era. He's 12-3 against the Steelers in his career. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is set for Sunday at 1 P.M.