Todd Haley named head coach of Tampa Bay Bandits

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Bandits have hired Todd Haley as their new head coach.

Haley was one of four USFL coaches introduced Thursday, joining Houston Gamblers coach Kevin Sumlin, New Jersey Generals coach Mike Riley and Philadelphia Stars coach Bart Andrus.

Haley spent three seasons as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-11, compiling a 19-26 record.

The Florida native has also served as an assistant coach with the NFL's New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. He's been out of the league since being fired by the Browns in October 2018.

David Richard/AP Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley stands beside running back Carlos Hyde before a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 12-9.

Haley spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator at Riverview High School in nearby Sarasota.

"Today is a monumental day for the new USFL as we hit the 100-days-to-kickoff mark," Brian Woods, the USFL's president of football operations, said in a statement. "To attract Mike Riley and Todd Haley, two former NFL head coaches, Bart Andrus, a former head coach in NFL Europe and CFL, plus an experienced college head coach in Kevin Sumlin, to the USFL speaks to the quality of the league we're building."

The Bandits will play a 10-game schedule in one host city yet to be announced. The original iteration of the team played three spring seasons from 1983-85, amassing a 35-19 record and two playoff appearances.