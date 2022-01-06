Watch
Sports

Actions

Todd Haley named head coach of Tampa Bay Bandits

Former Chiefs head coach to lead revival of USFL franchise
items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley looks at the scoreboard during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Todd Haley, Kansas City Chiefs head coach in 2011
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 17:13:09-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Bandits have hired Todd Haley as their new head coach.

Haley was one of four USFL coaches introduced Thursday, joining Houston Gamblers coach Kevin Sumlin, New Jersey Generals coach Mike Riley and Philadelphia Stars coach Bart Andrus.

Haley spent three seasons as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-11, compiling a 19-26 record.

The Florida native has also served as an assistant coach with the NFL's New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. He's been out of the league since being fired by the Browns in October 2018.

Todd Haley, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, speaks to running back Carlos Hyde in 2018
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley stands beside running back Carlos Hyde before a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 12-9.

Haley spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator at Riverview High School in nearby Sarasota.

"Today is a monumental day for the new USFL as we hit the 100-days-to-kickoff mark," Brian Woods, the USFL's president of football operations, said in a statement. "To attract Mike Riley and Todd Haley, two former NFL head coaches, Bart Andrus, a former head coach in NFL Europe and CFL, plus an experienced college head coach in Kevin Sumlin, to the USFL speaks to the quality of the league we're building."

The Bandits will play a 10-game schedule in one host city yet to be announced. The original iteration of the team played three spring seasons from 1983-85, amassing a 35-19 record and two playoff appearances.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season