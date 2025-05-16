The road(s) less traveled for 2 USF baseball standouts

TAMPA, Fla. — To say that Bulls first baseman Sebastian Greico has taken the road less traveled to USF wouldn't be accurate. He's taken multiple roads.

"I had a few different stops," he joked before practice. "Played in Kentucky, played in Alabama."

More specifically, he started his collegiate career at Coastal Alabama CC-North before transferring to Eastern Kentucky. Then he made a pit stop at Florida A&M before heading back to his hometown school this season. The Gaither High School grad said he isn't the only one happy with his choice to come back to Tampa.

"Everybody was super-excited. Especially my parents and grandparents," he smiled. "Living back at home. So it’s good to be around—my family gets to come to every game here, so it’s been a blessing, for sure."

Greico said his baseball journey has taught him a lot about the game and himself.

"This year, I’ve been able to put that all together. It’s been more of a finished product this year," he added. "I feel like I’ve had better results this year, especially from the stuff I learned at those past schools."

Sebastian leads USF with 14 home runs and 47 RBIs. Head baseball coach Mitch Hannahs said Greico's output has a ripple effect through the Bulls' offense.

"He’s affected the guys in front of him and the guys right behind him," Hannahs noted. "So when you have a guy who’s done what he’s done all year with the good at-bats, they really transition your lineup."

Not to be outdone by Greico's resume is starting pitcher Corey Braun. The Seminole, Fla., native started his college career at Charleston Southern before making stops at Santa Fe College and Ole Miss.

"I finally found somewhere where I’m playing consistently, so that’s nice. Can’t really beat it here," the lefthander said before throwing a bullpen session. Braun leads the USF pitching staff with a record of 7-2 and a 3.21 ERA.

Hannahs credits Braun's behind-the-scenes work for his ability to find sustained success.

"You’ve gotta really be on your midweek work. You’ve gotta be on your throwing in between. You’ve gotta be on your weightlifting. You’ve gotta be on your conditioning," Hannahs explained. "For guys to do that, it takes a lot of dedication and a lot of discipline, and that’s what he’s been able to do."

Braun has earned national recognition for the work he's done on the mound this season, but he says his primary concern is next start on the schedule.

"I just go out there and think every outing is its own thing, and don’t worry about the success and just worry about what I can do out there," he added. "If you start thinking too far ahead, bad things will happen. You’ve just gotta stay where your feet are."

USF (27-23, 14-11 AAC) finishes the regular season this weekend, with Friday and Saturday home games against East Carolina (29-23, 13-12 AAC) at 6:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. Then the Bulls turn their attention to the AAC tournament, which gets underway Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

