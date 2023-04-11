'The Duo' embraces Alonso flag football's championship standard

TAMPA, Fla. — The Alonso High School flag football team improved to 15-0 with Monday’s 25-0 win over Palm Harbor University.

The Ravens are ranked No. 1 in the state thanks to unselfishness, team play and a dynamic quarterback-receiver tandem.

“I like to say we’re ‘The Duo,” sophomore wide receiver Makenna Sturgis said.

That “Duo” would be Sturgis and quarterback Mieke Rowe.

“We have a lot of connection, a lot of friendship,” Sturgis said. “I trust her; she trusts me. It shows on the field.”

Rowe and Sturgis have helped Alonso to the undefeated record while piling up gaudy stats.

"She is a super-athlete,” Rowe said of Sturgis. “I can put up the ball anywhere for her and she automatically catches it.”

Rowe owns the school’s all-time passing record and leads the state in both passing yards (3,468) and passing touchdowns (63).

Sturgis is leading the state with 20 touchdown receptions.

“A four-year player, senior, and team captain in Mieke, who has worked harder than any other kid I have ever coached,” head coach Matt Hernandez said. “And then to have MaKenna join us last year as a freshman and change the way we could play.”

Sturgis is a savvy speedster with soft hands and swift feet.

“That comfort level has really built,” Rowe said. “It’s truly just her being such a good athlete.”

“Makenna has a skill set unlike any kid I have ever coached,” Hernandez said. “Speed is one thing, but the way she is able to pace the ball and make every throw Mieke throws is the perfect ball.”

Sturgis was recently named the Team USA’s 17U National Team. But for now, that will wait. The Ravens feel like they have unfinished business this season after falling short of a state title last year.

“It definitely pushes us forward,” Sturgis said. “We know the feeling of a loss. It is what it is. We would love to advance more. The goal is to win states, we just got to work through it.”

“We are really close as a team,” Rowe added. “Everyone is generous to each other; we put in a lot of preparation and work toward the same goal.”