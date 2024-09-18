The Bolts players head back to Tampa as they start to get ready for the season

TAMPA — On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Lightning players reported to Amalie Arena on the eve of the team's first on-ice workout of training camp. Every season, it's like a "first day of school feeling" as every team in the league adjusts to new additions to their respective rosters.

This is the first time since 2008 that Steven Stamkos won't be in the Bolts locker room. The former captain signed a free-agent contract with the Nashville Predators this off-season. The addition of forward Jake Guentzel filled his roster spot. Guentzel was traded from Pittsburgh to Carolina last season. He tested the free agent market and said choosing Tampa Bay was a pretty easy decision. The 29-year-old says he can't wait to get to work.

"Whenever you go to a new team you’re kind of a little uncomfortable at the start, but the guys have been great for me, for kinda taking me in a little bit," Guentzel said with a smile during media day. "It’s nice to come in in the summer and get to know guys on a different level like that. Obviously really excited, and it’s going to be a good team."

Guentzel's considered one of the best offensive players in the NHL. He joins two other premier point scorers in Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. Sometimes it's difficult for high-level players to share the ice with other high-level players, but Jake says he's excited for the opportunity.

"I just try to get them the puck as much as possible and trying to get open. I think that’s the biggest thing. They’re super stars. They can make a lot of plays," Guentzel added. "From my end, I’m just getting trying to get them the puck as much as possible and get open and make their job easier. I’ve played along some really good players and keep doing that here."

"With a guy like him, he sees the ice so well and he can make plays, and you're kinda reading off each other," Point said when asked about playing with Guentzel. "A guy like him that’s as smart as he is, I don’t think it’ll be any problem of a long jelling process or however the lines shake out. A guy like that can kind of play with anyone."

"I'm very excited, He's a good player. He's played with great players," Kucherov added. "I think he's a good fit, and I'm really excited."

The Lightning's first on-ice practice is Thursday morning at the TGH Ice Plex.