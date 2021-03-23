Deshaun Watson: Texans QB facing 16 lawsuits alleging sex assault

HOUSTON — Sixteen women have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

Two more women filed suit against Watson on Tuesday, a day after a filing Monday night in a Harris County state district court. The filings are similar to those in the earlier cases in which the women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them inappropriately, or kissing them against their will while he got a massage.

The most recent lawsuit was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her in July 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Six other lawsuits were filed earlier Monday while the others were filed last week.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations "meritless."

The NFL is also investigating the allegations, The Associated Press reported.