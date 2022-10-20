Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates accept Brady's tough love

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense is ranked 21 out of 32 teams in the league. That's a far cry from the team's own expectations.

Frustration boiled over Sunday during the Bucs' 20-18 loss in Pittsburgh. Quarterback Tom Brady was caught on camera yelling at his offensive linemen on the sideline during the second quarter.

Despite Brady's strong words, his teammates welcomed his version of tough love.

"Improve, get better. Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else than a quarterback [like] that – a guy who’s willing to tell us what we need to do and step up," center Robert Hainsey said. "It might look weird on TV, but that’s football. It’s a team sport, and that’s what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he’s the best there is."

Brady said nobody's satisfied when they know they're underperforming, so he wants to keep a sense of urgency alive and well.

"I don’t think anybody’s going to be happy. Certainly not me, until we start winning and playing the way we’re capable," Brady said after Thursday's practice. "That’s what our job is. Now, yelling’s not going to fix that. I think going out and doing a better job and working on the things that are going to help us improve is ultimately what’s going to make us a better football team."

Wide receiver Mike Evans was only targeted four times by Brady during Sunday's loss. Evans said he doesn't focus on numbers as much as his production when he does get his opportunities.

"When the ball comes my way, it’s my job to make the play," Evans said. "I obviously want the ball as much as possible, but if it doesn’t come my way, I can’t control that. I just run my routes super hard. I feel like I’ve been running them pretty [well] this year. So, I’ll just look forward to getting the ball this weekend."

The Buccaneers (3-3) travel to Carolina (1-5) for a Sunday date with the Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay has won four straight in the series and six of the last seven match-ups.