Tampa women's basketball headed back to the Elite Eight

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa women’s basketball team is headed to the second straight NCAA Division II Elite Eight.

This time they are leaning on that experience to carry them to their first Final Four.

“Last time, we were just excited to be there,” head coach Tom Jessee said. “We never been there so you don’t know what to expect, you’re kind of a feel-good story about showing up and making it to the Elite Eight.”

The Spartans advanced to Monday’s Elite Eight by beating Nova Southeastern in the South Region Championship, marking the program’s second straight 30-plus win season and becoming the only returning team to the Elite Eight.

“We’re ecstatic to be in this position,” guard Mya Giusto said. “A lot of people counted us out after losing in the regular season and tournament championship. That’s what makes our story so much sweeter.”

Giusto is one of three returning guards, along with Sarah Jones and Audrey Ramsey, who have helped lead this team through the season's ups and downs.

“When we need them to lean on, they are the perfect people to lean on,” forward Zoe Miller said. “Ramsey, Mya, Sarah, they know when it’s time to turn up and take the reigns of this team when times are getting a little tough, they help us break through that wall.”

And for those three returning guards, nothing replaces experience.

“We already know what we’re getting when we get there,” Giusto said. “We played in that gym, we know what to expect, all the excitement, all the fun things we do. For us, it’s not much of a fun thing. We’re there to win.”

“I don’t think they’re going in there to get a consolation prize,” Jessee added. “They want to go in, have a different focus about them, a different vibe about them, let’s go in and win this thing.”

The Spartans will play Ferris State in the NCAA quarterfinals on Monday at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph, Mo.