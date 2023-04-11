Tampa MMA fighter takes his shot at UFC's biggest stage

TAMPA, Fla. — Elite fighters say their next fight is always the most important fight. But for Tampa's Billy Quarantillo, Saturday's match-up against Edson Barboza is truly the biggest battle of his mixed martial arts career. He's been fighting professionally for more than a decade, and he's finally worked his way up to the highest level in the sport.

"It’s my whole entire life. I have my family life, but my working life has been a lot busier," Quarantillo said before a recent training session. "Doing this day in and day out. Treating it like a full-time job, and treating like the highest-level athlete I can."

Quarantillo, 34, is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Alexander Hernandez in December.

"My last fight was a huge win. It’s taken me this many fights to get to this point. Co-main event. UFC. It doesn’t get any bigger than that," Quarantillo said.

Barboza, 37, has won 13 of his 22 fights via knockout. Billy said the fact that he's facing such a dangerous opponent is what drives him to train hard every day.

"It’s very motivating. Wake up every morning, train super-hard," he explained. "[Edson Barboza's] always in the back of my mind because he’s a super-violent opponent. He’s got highlight-reel knockouts."

Quarantillo (17-4) has had his ups and downs in the MMA fighting game, but he's taken advantage of every second chance that's come his way.

"Billy’s right where he needs to be. This is the perfect opportunity to fight a guy of this caliber," said Billy's coach, Matt Arroyo. "The perfect timing for both guys in their career. And I know Billy’s going to win. I know it."

Arroyo's been in Billy's corner for 13 years. Their circle has stayed consistent over that time, and Quarantillo credits that consistency with helping him achieve success.

"This is probably our 30th fight together. So it’s the same group of guys. And we’re just getting better and better and better as we go on," he said.

Arroyo added that this weekend's fight is the culmination of every twist and turn they've gone through over those past 30 fights.

"Everything he’s ever done. From street fighting when he was a kid, to wrestling, to fighting with his friends, to Jiu Jitsu class, striking class, kickboxing tournaments. All of that is going to prepare him for that fight," Arroyo said.

Quarantillo said he still gets chills when he thinks about being on the biggest stage in the sport, and he also wants to stay there.

"The final goal isn’t reached yet," Billy stated. "I’ve still got a lot more steps in my career that I want to reach. And this is just one of those big steps."

Quarantillo (17-4) and Barboza (22-11) throw down in the co-main event Saturday night from the T-Mobile center in Kansas City, MO. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.