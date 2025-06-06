Tampa Bay Sun prepare for more history

TAMPA, Fla. — Saturday night, the Tampa Bay Sun will play the first playoff game in franchise history when they host Dallas Trinity FC. It's been a season of firsts for the Sun, who are part of the inaugural season of the USL Super League. Being a part of the first women's professional sports team in Tampa Bay history is something special, and head coach Denise Schilte-Brown wants to take full advantage of the spotlight.

"This is just an awesome opportunity to show the gratitude for Tampa Bay, everybody that’s come to the games and supported us," she said before Friday's practice. "It’s been awesome. And we’re thankful for the owners that gave us this opportunity. So to be in the playoffs right now feels really good."

It'll be a special game for Land O' Lakes-native and former USF standout Sydny Nasello. She gets the rare chance to start her championship quest in her hometown.

"This is the moment we've worked for all season long. These are the games you want to play in," Nasello said bluntly. "This is the goal—almost. The goal is obviously to win a championship. This is just one step in that direction. To be able to do it in front of the home crowd is kinda the goal all along, and it makes it that much more exciting."

Despite the fact that everything was new this season and the team had to rally to earn a playoff spot, the Sun players say they played with a chip on their shoulder the entire season.

"We’ve kind of had the same mentality all season of knowing how talented we are and kind of the potential we have. So we know we can win and it’s kind of just all about putting it together," added midfielder Carlee Giammona.

Tampa has a 6-1-1 record in their last eight games. And while Schilte-Brown acknowledges the fact that Saturday's match-up is a win-or-go-home situation, their approach remains the same when they step onto the field.

"You’re going to take everything and leave nothing. You’re going to make this opportunity the best that you can," she said about her team's strategy. "We’re in front of our home crowd. We do great at home. We have that extra energy from the fans, and we’re going to do everything we can to win this game. We’re going to leave nothing to spare."

Kickoff for Saturday's semifinal game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

