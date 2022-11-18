Tampa Bay Rowdies unveil new mini-pitch

TAMPA, Fla. — Thursday, the USL and Hisense USA unveiled a new mini-pitch, built in collaboration with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The ribbon-cutting took place at the Rowdies new training facility near Veterans Expressway and 8108 Benjamin Road in Tampa.

The mini pitch is the first in the Hisense Community Pitch Program established earlier this year when the organizations entered a multi-year partnership, making Hisense USA the Official Television of the USL.

The mini-pitch will be available for open play and local youth organizations. Constructed by MuscoLighting, the mini-pitch will have the dimensions of an international futsal court, built-in goals, a high-performance acrylic playing surface and factory-aimed TLC for LED luminaires.

“Unstructured, small-sided games are a great way to fall in love with soccer and get exercise,” said Josh Keller, USL Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships.

“Hisense USA is proud to partner with the USL to make the sport of soccer more accessible in the U.S., said David VanderWaal, Vice President of Brand Marketing. “As a brand for the people, Hisense recognizes the importance of creating a community through soccer and giving back to grassroots efforts that ensure everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to partake in this international pastime.”

Breaking in the new mini-pitch with some area youth soccer players let some Rowdies players take a trip down memory lane.

"I think back to my time when I was growing up in Brazil. This is where I first learned to play soccer," said Rowdies midfielder and USL Championship League MVP Leo Fernandes. "You learn the little tricks and the little skill moves right here on these courts. Then you bring it out to the [11 versus 11], so it’s going to be great."

"This is super nice. Just the way it looks, the old-school style of it that makes it look almost like a FIFA street- like a video game," added Rowdies defender Aaron Guillen. "If I was young and had the opportunity to play here, I’d enjoy every second of it."

The small field is next door to the Rowdies new training facility, which is scheduled to be fully ready by January. Both additions are a testament to the high-level consistency of the organization.

"We’ve been successful for many, many years. I’m sure we’re going to keep improving," said Tampa Bay midfielder Yann Ekra. "Especially with a place like this, to train every day and get better."

Fernandes, Guillen, and Ekra said they're excited to watch all of the FIFA World Cup action this year because it happens during their offseason.

The 2022 edition kicks off Sunday when the host nation, Qatar, takes on Ecuador.