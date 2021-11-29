Tampa Bay Rowdies fall in USL Championship game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Soccer fans packed Al Lang Stadium Sunday night but it was not the ending Rowdies fans were hoping for.

The hometown team lost 1 - 3 against Orange County SC in the USL Championship game.

Last year, the Rowdies also made it to the championship game but it was canceled because of a COVID outbreak.

Ever since Rowdies fans have cheered their team on through another entire season to make it to the Championship all over again.

"I’ve got a lot of emotion into it tonight, I’m pretty anxious," said long-time Rowdies fan Jarryd Melin, while walking into the game.

Although the Rowdies lost, fans stayed after the game to congratulate the players on another great season. And regardless of the outcome, fans like Edeline Joseph-Theophile say the love they all share for the Rowdies makes them feel like winners.

"We are on fire, we’re having fun, it's really a community coming together," said Rowdies fan, Edeline Joseph-Theophile.

