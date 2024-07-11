Tampa Bay returns for second home game in almost two months

TAMPA, Fla. — The Rowdies are excited to sleep in their own beds this week. Tampa Bay's played five of their last six games on the road. This weekend, they'll start the second half of the regular season with a home game against Orange County SC.

"It’s massive," forward Cal Jennings said when asked about getting to come back home. "This is a very difficult league to play on the road. With the travel, with the conditions. To be back at home at Al Lang- a great surface, great atmosphere. And just to be with our families on game day. That’ll make a huge difference."

Speaking of family, Rowdies goalkeeper Jordan Farr is expecting a new addition to his household. His wife, Ale, is expecting their second child within the next week.

"You don’t even know this part of your heart exists before kids," Farr said after Wednesday's training session. "And then you have kids, and you don’t know it can get bigger- and it gets bigger, this love that you have for your family."

Jordan said it's definitely an adjustment to deal with a professional athlete's abnormal schedule, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"For me, it’s taking it moment by moment, enjoying every second I get with them," he added. "But understanding that this is job, we have a job to do, and my wife and my child are fully in support of that."

Rowdies head coach Robbie Neilson said it's important to put players in position to succeed on the field- especially when they have major life events happening off the field.

"I think it’s really important that when they come out to train, that they’re comfortable and they’re happy. Any issues in the background- whether it be positives or negatives- that we try and help them as much as we can with that," Neilson said. "Obviously, Jordan’s got a wee one due in the next few weeks. So we’re excited for him, and hopefully, everything goes well."

Tampa Bay has been stuck in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings for most of the season. Farr said the Rowdies have the skill to go on a hot streak, but they can't look past a single game or a single practice.

"For us, it’s training like we’re gonna play. Obviously, with this heat, we’re preparing in the best possible way for the most harsh conditions," he explained. "So, it’s working hard mentally and physically. But that mental part is really it."

The Rowdies (8-4-5) host Orange County SC (7-8-3) Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.