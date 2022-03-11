Tampa Bay Ray's release Spring Training schedule

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The new schedule has been released! Check it out below.

Tampa Bay Rays

The schedule features 18 official Grapefruit League games, including nine home games at Charlotte Sports Park and one home game at Tropicana Field. The spring schedule is subject to change, and game times will be announced at a later date.

The Rays face five opponents in a regionalized schedule: the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, and Pittsburgh Pirates. The Rays open the Grapefruit League schedule on Friday, March 18 against the Red Sox in Fort Myers. The home schedule features three-weekend games, including the home opener on Saturday, March 19 against the 2021 World Series Champion Braves. The Rays complete their spring schedule with an exhibition game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, April 6 at Tropicana Field.

Single-game tickets and parking for all Rays Spring Training home games will go on sale on Tuesday, March 15 at 10 a.m., exclusively at RaysBaseball.com/Spring and through the Ballpark app. Season Ticket Holders and single-game buyers of the originally scheduled games will be notified via email regarding their options. Charlotte Sports Park is a mobile-only ballpark.

Paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, are not available or accepted. The Ballpark app is available for free download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information on mobile ticketing, download the MLB Ballpark app or visit RaysBaseball.com/Mobile.