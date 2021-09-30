Tampa Bay Rays announce postseason events happening in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have announced events and activations on both sides of Tampa Bay leading up to the postseason and during the American League Division Series.
Events will begin with two Rays Up Tampa Bay drive-thrus on Saturday, Oct. 2 and at Tropicana Field on Sunday, Oct. 3.
“We are excited to celebrate the magic of a Rays push to the World Series again with the Tampa Bay community,” said Vice President, Marketing and Creative Services Eric Weisberg. “We have scheduled events on both sides of the bay so that Rays fans can conveniently engage with us and show their pride in this exceptional team. We truly appreciate their support and look forward to continuing the tradition of championship in Tampa Bay.”
The full schedule of events can be found below:
Rays Up Tampa Bay Drive-Thru
- Date: Saturday, October 2
- Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Location: Adjacent to The Florida Aquarium Parking Lot, 815 Channelside Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
- Details: Fans to receive a Rays Up yard sign and a swag bag
Rays Up Tampa Bay Drive-Thru
- Date: Sunday, October 3
- Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Location: Tropicana Field
- Enter Tropicana Field parking lots from 3rd Avenue S.
- Details: Fans to receive a Rays Up yard sign and swag bag
Rays Republic Team Store Promotion
- Dates: October 1-14
- Team Store hours:
- Non-game days: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Game days: As above, though the store will close for security measures 2.5 hours before gates open, then reopen with gates.
- Location: Rays Republic Team Store at Tropicana Field. Located adjacent to Gate 1.
- Details: Any order of $150 or more includes a 2020 American League Championship replica trophy
Rays Up Tampa Bay Yard Signs, presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, Distribution Sites
- Date: Beginning Saturday, October 2
- Time: Location business hours
- Location: Various
- Details: Fans can pick up yard signs at select partner locations during each business’ regular operating hours, while supplies last.
ALDS Games 3 & 4 (if necessary) Watch Parties, presented by Budweiser
- Dates: Sunday, October 10 and Monday, October 11
- Time: TBD based on broadcast schedule
- Location: Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa, FL 33602
ALDS Games 3 & 4 (if necessary) Watch Parties, presented by Budweiser
- Dates: Sunday, October 10 and Monday, October 11
- Time: TBD based on broadcast schedule
- Location: St. Pete Pier, 800 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
For a list of yard sign distribution sites and additional details on all postseason events, click here.
The Rays head to their third consecutive postseason appearance with the American League East Division title and the best record in the American League at 98-60.