Tampa Bay Rays announce postseason events happening in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have announced events and activations on both sides of Tampa Bay leading up to the postseason and during the American League Division Series.

Events will begin with two Rays Up Tampa Bay drive-thrus on Saturday, Oct. 2 and at Tropicana Field on Sunday, Oct. 3.

“We are excited to celebrate the magic of a Rays push to the World Series again with the Tampa Bay community,” said Vice President, Marketing and Creative Services Eric Weisberg. “We have scheduled events on both sides of the bay so that Rays fans can conveniently engage with us and show their pride in this exceptional team. We truly appreciate their support and look forward to continuing the tradition of championship in Tampa Bay.”

The full schedule of events can be found below:

Rays Up Tampa Bay Drive-Thru



Date: Saturday, October 2

Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Adjacent to The Florida Aquarium Parking Lot, 815 Channelside Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Details: Fans to receive a Rays Up yard sign and a swag bag

Rays Up Tampa Bay Drive-Thru



Date: Sunday, October 3

Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Tropicana Field

Enter Tropicana Field parking lots from 3rd Avenue S.

Details: Fans to receive a Rays Up yard sign and swag bag

Rays Republic Team Store Promotion



Dates: October 1-14

Team Store hours:

Non-game days: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Game days: As above, though the store will close for security measures 2.5 hours before gates open, then reopen with gates.

Location: Rays Republic Team Store at Tropicana Field. Located adjacent to Gate 1.

Details: Any order of $150 or more includes a 2020 American League Championship replica trophy

Rays Up Tampa Bay Yard Signs, presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, Distribution Sites



Date: Beginning Saturday, October 2

Time: Location business hours

Location: Various

Details: Fans can pick up yard signs at select partner locations during each business’ regular operating hours, while supplies last.

ALDS Games 3 & 4 (if necessary) Watch Parties, presented by Budweiser



Dates: Sunday, October 10 and Monday, October 11

Time: TBD based on broadcast schedule

Location: Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa, FL 33602

ALDS Games 3 & 4 (if necessary) Watch Parties, presented by Budweiser



Dates: Sunday, October 10 and Monday, October 11

Time: TBD based on broadcast schedule

Location: St. Pete Pier, 800 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

For a list of yard sign distribution sites and additional details on all postseason events, click here.

The Rays head to their third consecutive postseason appearance with the American League East Division title and the best record in the American League at 98-60.