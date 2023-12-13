Tampa Bay prepares for Volleyball Final Four

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been a while, but the NCAA Division I women's volleyball championship is back at Amalie Arena for the first time since 2009. Once again, Tampa Bay gets to show why it's one of the best host cities in the country.

"This is 14 years in the making. We could not be more excited," said Tampa Bay Sports Commission Executive Director Rob Higgins. "We’ve got four great teams, four great fan bases that are all descending upon our community. And we’re pumped."

Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Texas, and Wisconsin will battle it out for college volleyball's biggest prize. All four teams got a pleasant surprise when they arrived at Tampa International Airport. The Commission welcomed them with musicians and a red carpet lined by dozens of ecstatic local youth volleyball players.

"It was so awesome. We were on the plane, and we had no idea what we were getting ourselves into," Texas libero Emma Halter laughed. "It was just really cool to look out here and see all the people here to support us."

"You only get to do this a couple of times," said Wisconsin's Sarah Franklin. "I remember when I was in my club years looking up to the girls in the Final Four. To be able to have this experience now is phenomenal."

Franklin's a Lake Worth native, and she's expecting more than 30 family members and friends to make the drive to Tampa—where it's much warmer than Madison, WI.

"It feels great down here," Franklin joked. "I definitely miss this, and in a couple of weeks, I’ll be back here at home."

Earlier this season, Nebraska played a match in the school's football stadium. More than 92,000 fans filled the seats, breaking the world record for the biggest crowd to ever watch a women's sporting event.

"I think it really inspired every other place in the country," Cornhuskers coach John Cook said. "That volleyball is here, and it’s a big deal, and it’s important. It’s a great sport, and people are absolutely falling in love with volleyball."

"You see what it’s like. The number of sold-out places that you’re playing in. This sport is exploding," added Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield. "It’s never been healthier than what it is right now."

Nebraska faces Pittsburgh Thursday night at 7 p.m. 2021 champ Wisconsin faces reigning champion Texas at approximately 9:30.

Both of those matches will air on ESPN. The winners will meet in the national championship match Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC.