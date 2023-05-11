Tampa Bay natives square off in XFL Championship

TAMPA, Fla. — Playing for a championship is a rare opportunity. Only one team gets to end the season with a win.

"High school, college, NFL. I've never played in a championship game before. This is an awesome experience to be able to get through with the guys." said Bruce Hector.

Former USF standout Bruce Hector is an Arlington Renegades defensive line anchor. He'll try to help lead his team to the XFL championship on Saturday.

"We're all very excited, very happy. We've been talking about it all week, that the job's not done," Hector, a Robinson High School grad, explained. "The most important thing is trying to go out there and get the win so we can say that we're champions."

Arlington matches up with the D.C. Defenders and USF standout KJ Sails.

"The opportunity with this league is great. It's everything that I thought it would be," Sails said via video chat. "Winning this championship. We talked about this when I first arrived here. So that's what we're gonna do."

Sails, an East Bay grad, has been signed and released by teams in the NFL and CFL, but giving up on his football dream was never an option.

"The biggest thing for me was perseverance. I've always had grit and determination. It's all about putting it together," Sails added. Being mentally strong, emotional toughness. That's what it was."

Hector's career has taken multiple stops in the NFL, and he has no regrets about seizing an XFL opportunity and a chance to make it back to the highest level.

"We all took this as another opportunity, another chance to get out there and prove yourself. We're just all happy and excited to be out here."

Hector graduated from USF in 2017 and Sails in 2020. And while former Bulls try to stay in touch and watch their success across different leagues, it'll be all business when it's game time.

"Going against Bruce in this game, it's going to be a fun one," Sails laughed. "It's the 'Old Head' versus the 'Young Head.' Who's gonna win? Haha!"

"I know it's going to be a great feeling," Hector said. "Try to take a second and take it all in; then you have to focus back up and be ready."

Kickoff between Arlington and D.C. is set for Saturday at 8 P.M. from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.