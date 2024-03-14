Tampa Bay natives look to help boost Rowdies in 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies open the regular season this weekend, and they'll do so with a few new faces on the roster. First-year head coach Robbie Neilson has a couple of Tampa Bay-area teenagers on the bench who could end up playing for the team they grew up watching.

Cristian Ortiz was born in New York, but he grew up in Port Richey.

"I came to a Rowdies game when I was eight or nine, and I never thought I would ever see that pitch."

Ortiz is only 16, but he wants to prove that he belongs on a big stage. He tallied a goal in the Rowdies' preseason finale against CF Montreal, but he said he still has a long way to go.

"I need to stop being so hard on myself and just keep working," Ortiz said after practice. "I know that these guys are a lot older than me. You know, I push myself to that standard. So I have to try and remember that I’m still young, and I still have a lot to develop."

The young forward grinned when he admitted that he'd definitely daydreamed about what it would be like to step onto the field for the first time in a regulation game.

"I've thought about it almost every day now. I’m excited to make my debut. It’s gonna be a blast. I’m gonna be here soon. I’m gonna be at the top soon."

Tampa-native 18-year-old midfielder Nick Skubis is heading to Ohio St. to play college soccer this fall. NCAA rules allow youth players to take the field with teams like the Rowdies and keep their eligibility as long as they don't play in any exhibition games against college teams.

"This is getting me so ready for the college season," Skubis said about his preparation for the Big Ten. "It’s only making me better. There’s so much more from me to come, too."

Skubis, nicknamed "Scooby," said he immediately saw why Tampa Bay is considered a destination franchise in the USL Championship.

"It's even better than what I thought it would be," Skubis added. "Going to the games, it’s only a little bit of what you see as a fan. Let alone playing with them is a whole different experience. It’s so amazing."

Neilson said all the young players on his roster have been positive additions to the team this preseason. He said he's been pleasantly surprised almost every time they get a chance to contribute on the field, and he wants to increase their role moving forward.

"They’ll come in, and they’ll do well, and they’ll bring energy," Neilson explained. "So the guys that we’ve brought in so far, I expect a couple of them to go on the bench. Hopefully get some game time at the weekend, as well. And then we’re hoping to try and develop and get them as starters over the next couple of months."

Both players will have plenty of friends and family looking for tickets that aren't that easy to come by for most Rowdies home games. Skubis laughed when describing the personal dilemma surrounding his ticket allotment.

"I still have to figure out who I’m going to give the tickets to. Yeah, gotta find my select people."

The Rowdies host San Antonio FC on Saturday night. Kickoff from Al Lang Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.