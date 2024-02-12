Tampa Bay native embraces 'bad guy' role against Savannah Bananas

TAMPA, Fla. — The Savannah Bananas and their arch-rival, the Party Animals, wrapped up three sold-out games at George Steinbrenner Field over the weekend.

But not everyone was rooting for the Bananas.

“It’s kind of fun being the bad guys,” Party Animals pitcher Sean Fluke said. “When I first started, kids used to not want our autographs. We go up to sign their ball, ‘No we want the Bananas.’ Now, we have such a big following we’re right there with the Bananas. A lot of fans are liking the Party Animals now, too.”

Fluke grew up in Tampa Bay. He went to Fivay High School and pitched at Pasco-Hernando State College.

“That was the end of the baseball career,” he said. “What I thought was going to be. I started coaching at Hudson High School.”

He also worked for a pest control company before he got the call to play for the Party Animals. They play a brand of baseball called “Banana Ball” against the Bananas. Think Harlem Globetrotters on a baseball diamond.

“You have to have the personality,” Fluke said. “You have to be able to let loose, dance, just have fun. Not care who is watching. Whenever you sing and dance in the shower, that’s how you practice to come out here for."

“Never once would I think I’d be playing in front of sold out crowds across the country. It’s mind-boggling, honestly. It still hasn’t hit me what is going on here."

Each game in Tampa drew 10,000 fans. But at least 50 friends and family of Fluke were there to cheer on the Party Animals.

“This season is a lot more important to me because the little brother made it to the show,” Sean’s brother Ryan Fluke said. “We’re going to be in six Major League stadiums. He made it. The dream is true, baby.”

“I should be home spraying bugs right now doing pest control. Whatever they tell me to do, I’m doing it,” Sean added. “I’m having a blast with it.”

The Bananas World Tour continues next weekend in Peoria, Ariz.