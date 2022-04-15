Tampa Bay Lightning ready for this weekend's ring giveaway

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, Tampa Bay Lightning fans get to share in the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships by getting a little piece of history. The Bolts teamed up with Bally Sports Sun for a replica ring giveaway during Saturday night's game versus the Winnipeg Jets.

While the Lightning replica ring doesn't have three hundred diamonds or 52 sapphires like the team's version; it's a heavy, legitimate model that's very close to the real thing.

"It actually has weight to it. Everybody who takes it out of the box is very impressed by this giveaway," said Senior Director of Marketing for Bally Sports Sun Genya Adesso. "So the fans are going to be super-excited about this."

The Lightning gives away t-shirts, noise-makers, thunder sticks, and other fan favorites throughout the regular season and the playoffs. But the idea for a ring was pitched last fall. Adesso said it was part of a plan to go above and beyond a "normal" promotional idea.

"Being the broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, we wanted to make sure we create something together to give to the fans. Something that’s unique, that sticks. Something that the fan base can hold on to for years to come."

Fans weren't allowed to attend the 2020 NHL playoffs due to the COVID pandemic, and attendance was limited for most of the 2021 season. Now, life is getting closer to normal, and the Bolts want to help the fans celebrate being all the way back inside Amalie Arena.

"The fans are going to be here, finally interacting with us. Hence the idea was born," Adesso added. "That we need to do something that’s really unique and exciting- and stay away from the Zoom at this time- and do something really fun."

The Lighting earned their fifth consecutive playoff berth courtesy of Thursday night's win against Anaheim.

Puck drop for tomorrow's game against the Jets is set for 7 P.M. at Amalie Arena. Every fan in attendance will receive their own championship replica ring.