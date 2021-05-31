Tampa Bay Lightning fans cheer team on from Amalie Arena watch party

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning won game one of round two against the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday in North Carolina, and nearly 1,300 fans got to watch the away game from inside Amalie Arena during a Lightning watch party.

“We were a little stressed for a second cause when they tied up, obviously, but then we were like ‘they’re pulling it together, they’re pulling it together,’” said Elizabeth Echenique, a Tampa Bay Lighning fan.

The team pulled it together alright, and fans inside Amalie Arena are confident tonight was a foreshadowing of what's to come the rest of round two.

“I think it’s gonna be a tough series, but the only thing is, I think we have an advantage cause Carolina, just like Florida, they played us during the regular season without Kucherov and Stamkos, and now we have the full team ready to rock and roll," said Jayme Lindsey, a Tampa Bay Lightning fan.

Now fans are getting their thundersticks ready for game two of round two, which is also in North Carolina. That's coming up on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., and the Lightning will be holding another watch party from inside Amalie Arena for fans. Tickets for that watch party are $10, and a portion of those proceeds are going toward the Lightning Foundation.

You can purchase tickets for the next watch party by clicking here.

